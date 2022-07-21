PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say they stopped a man from sexually assaulting a woman who was walking home in Sherwood.

The incident happened earlier this month. On July 1, officers responded to a report where the caller said they saw a man dragging an intoxicated woman around an apartment complex pool deck.

Police said while they were still en route, the 911 caller updated them again, saying the two began fighting. When officers arrived, the man ran away and they chased him into a nearby field, the Sherwood Police Department said.

Authorities set up a containment area and found and detained the man, identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Moore. SPD said they learned Moore had approached the woman while she was walking home and she tried to fight him off of her.

“Ultimately, officers interrupted a sexual assault in progress,” SPD said in a press release.

Moore has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted rape and fourth-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing.