Police: Suspect arrested after shooting man in Lafayette

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was arrested after shooting a man Friday night in a neighborhood just blocks away from Wascher Elementary School in Lafayette, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots around 11:13 p.m. Friday, and authorities then received a call from someone claiming they shot another person. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was then transported to the hospital.

Following an investigation, Austin Place, 27, was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person, YCSO said.

Place was booked into the Yamhill County Correctional Facility with a bail of $162,500.

Deputies did not release any additional information about the suspect, the victim and his injuries, or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.