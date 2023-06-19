Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a more accurate location of where the theft suspect who fled authorities was found hiding.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — After police arrested a man who was driving a stolen car, officers arrested another theft suspect who fled from authorities and hid in a shopping complex ceiling, Vancouver police announced.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 6700 block of NE 162nd Ave. around 7:45 a.m. on a report of “suspicious activity.” The two suspects, who were each in a stolen car, were in the parking lot — one of the cars was associated with multiple burglaries at storage units, police said.

After one of the men was taken into custody, the other man drove off in his car before crashing and then fleeing on foot, entering through the rear door of a local store, according to officials.

With assistance from SWAT, officers evacuated the complex to begin a search for the suspect, eventually finding him in the ceiling area of the store. He was taken into custody without incident just after 1 p.m., authorities said.

Christopher Sabo, 28, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. He also has outstanding warrants for theft. Casey Pearson, 32, was arrested for burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The two stolen vehicles were recovered, as well as additional stolen property, police said. The investigation is ongoing.