Police: Suspected Hazel Dell bank robber remains at large

Suspect fled on foot with undisclosed amount of money

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a bank robbery that took place Monday in Hazel Dell.

Around 3 p.m. CCSO deputies were dispatched to the Chase Bank on NE 78th Street after employees reported the store had been robbed.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to CCSO. A K9 unit was used to try and track down the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Deputy Elijah Page.