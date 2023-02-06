Police are investigating after Fat Tire Farm was broken into overnight on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.

Portland police arrived at the scene on the corner of Northwest Thurman Street and Northwest 27th Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Fat Tire Farm said this is the fourth time it’s been broken into in less than a year. This time the business said the alleged thieves stole a single bike, a Yeti SB160 T1.

The van officers said was used to crash into the business was found near the scene.

Police said the suspects fled the area and no arrests were immediately made. PPB did not release a description for either suspect.

Video of the scene shows the front door panel ripped out and broken glass surrounding it. Shards of broken glass are also seen on top of the van.

