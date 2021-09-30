Police swarm SW Portland apartment complex after shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large police response descended upon a Southwest Portland apartment complex Thursday night after reports of a shooting.

Officers responded to the Jeffrey Apartments in the 1200 block of SW 11th Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired inside of the building, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Witnesses said both the suspect and the victim ran away but police suspected they might still be inside of the building as of 11 p.m.

The building was locked down and SWAT officers were responding to the scene. Streets in the area were closed.

A resident of Jeffrey Apartments was returning home from work when he found his building on lockdown. He told KOIN 6 News that his partner, who was sheltering in place in their apartment, told him that he heard running through the hallways followed by yelling in the stairwell.

“And then suddenly he heard ‘show us your hands!’ and when he looked through the peephole, he could see two police officers with guns drawn, walking through the hallway,” the man said.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.