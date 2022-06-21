SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man for attempted murder after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at a Salem home on Thursday, June 16.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident, but one round was found in a bedroom where a child was sleeping.

Just after 11 p.m., a neighbor reported that there was gunfire at a residence on the 200 block of Kashmir Ct. SE. Police say that there were several shots fired, with multiple shots striking both the exterior and interior of the house.

After an investigation, detectives concluded that there was a disagreement between the suspect, Matthew Lincoln Gauntt, and the person who lives in the home.

Hours after the shooting, officers found Gauntt alongside a male juvenile. Both initially fled on foot as police approached, but Gauntt was eventually arrested by officers without further incident. He was lodged at Marion County Jail.