PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of teens were captured early New Year’s Day after allegedly burglarizing a cannabis shop, according to Portland police.

Authorities say that officers responded to a burglary-in-process call just after 4:15 a.m. on Sunday to the Nectar Cannabis Shop on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. According to police, the three suspects were unable to get back in their car to flee the scene and ran off on foot.

Police say they captured two of the three suspects after pursuing them on foot, with the assistance of a K9 track. The vehicle left by the suspects was later determined to be stolen.

Tavon Wilson, 19, and a 14-year-old boy were apprehended — PPB does not release the names of minors involved in criminal cases. Wilson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to PPB, the 14-year-old had a felony warrant out for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, and unlawful use of a firearm — in addition to charges stemming from the burglary. He has been sent to a juvenile detention home.

Police did not say if they are searching for the third suspect.