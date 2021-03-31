Police: Tigard man on drugs fires several shots inside house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man faces multiple charges after reportedly firing several shots inside his home overnight.

The Tigard Police Department dispatched officers to the 6800 block of SW Pine Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of gunshots heard in the neighborhood. Responding officers arrived to find a man with a gun inside of a neighbor’s garage, according to police.

Officers were able to get the suspect, 40-year-old Michael Cornish, to put down the weapon and subsequently surrender without incident.

Upon further investigation at Cornish’s home, officers found his front door had been damaged by gunfire and there were “several spent shell casings and bullet holes inside,” police said.

“It appears Mr. Cornish was under the influence of drugs at the time of this incident,” police said in a release Wednesday afternoon. “Investigators do not believe anyone was actually shot.”

Cornish was taken to jail and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.