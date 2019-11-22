Man shot, woman arrested on domestic violence charges

Portland police said they found a handgun when they served a search warrant and arrested Khia Edwards (right), Nov. 21, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded to Unthank Plaza Apartments on North Williams Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. where they found the victim. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Khia Edwards, 44, was arrested later in the day on domestic violence charges of 1st-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Officers said they found a gun when they served a search warrant and arrested Edwards.

She was booked at the Multnomah County Jail.

24-hour domestic violence crisis line: 503.235.5333