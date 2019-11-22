Man shot, woman arrested on domestic violence charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting that left a man seriously injured.
Officers responded to Unthank Plaza Apartments on North Williams Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. where they found the victim. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Khia Edwards, 44, was arrested later in the day on domestic violence charges of 1st-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Officers said they found a gun when they served a search warrant and arrested Edwards.
She was booked at the Multnomah County Jail.
24-hour domestic violence crisis line: 503.235.5333