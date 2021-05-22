Police: TriMet bus driver shot, injured in East Portland

A bullet hole can be seen in a TriMet bus windshield at the corner of Ne 102nd and Halsey where police say the driver was struck, injured and transported to an area hospital. Saturday May 22, 2021 (KOIN).

Shooting comes weeks after another TriMet bus driver was shot and killed in Portland’s Cathedral Park neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say a shooting in East Portland has resulted in a TriMet bus driver being struck and injured while behind the wheel.

The driver was transported to an area hospital and the intersection at Ne 102nd and Halsey has been closed.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is currently on the scene in the area, officials said.

When KOIN 6 News arrived at the scene Saturday evening, a TriMet bus could be seen with a bullet hole through the windshield.

Police said in a statement that an East Precinct police officer was in the vicinity on another call when he heard gunfire near Ne 102nd and Halsey at 7:01 p.m.

She and other officers responded and discovered that a TriMet bus driver was shot while behind the wheel of the bus.

The driver was described as being an adult male that was seriously injured, but conscious and talking to officers. He had an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to a hospital.

In addition, police said the driver appeared to have an injury to his eye, possibly from shrapnel from the glass of the windshield through which the bullet passed. There’s concern the man may suffer vision loss or losing his eye from the injury, but he is expected to recover from the wound to his clavicle.

There were passengers on the bus, but no reports of injuries.

Police are addressing the media in the parking lot of Carl’s Jr. in the Gateway shopping district near 102nd and Halsey.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to reference case #21-138251 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website or “P3 Tips” phone app for cash rewards up to $2,500.

The development comes after another TriMet bus driver, Breauna White, was shot and killed in an apartment in Portland’s Cathedral Park neighborhood on May 5. The suspect in that case, Henry Brogdan, was apprehended and jailed Friday in Texas.