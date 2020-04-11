Update: Stolen truck abandoned, toddler found safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Gresham said they have recovered the stolen truck that was carrying a sleeping toddler.

The child has been reunited with her mother.

The incident remains under investigation, more information is slated to be provided later Saturday morning.

Thank you to @MultCoSO and @PortlandPolice for their help in quickly locating the stolen truck and the 3-year-old. She was in good spirits and very happy to be reunited with her mom. https://t.co/vYA9VrkCrY pic.twitter.com/N2OBAm5u7k — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) April 11, 2020

Previous story

Police in Gresham are on the hunt for a truck that was reportedly stolen with a sleeping toddler inside.

The white, four-door pickup has dents in the door and a “Baby on Board” sticker. Police said the vehicle was stolen from the area of SE 182nd Avenue and SE Division Street.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information throughout the morning.