Update: Stolen truck abandoned, toddler found safe

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Gresham said they have recovered the stolen truck that was carrying a sleeping toddler.

The child has been reunited with her mother.

The incident remains under investigation, more information is slated to be provided later Saturday morning.

Police in Gresham are on the hunt for a truck that was reportedly stolen with a sleeping toddler inside.

The white, four-door pickup has dents in the door and a “Baby on Board” sticker. Police said the vehicle was stolen from the area of SE 182nd Avenue and SE Division Street.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information throughout the morning.

