Felon tied to weapons, drugs found in Gresham storage unit

Robert L. Finanders, 39, was arrested on multiple felony charges with more to be announced in coming days. (Photo via Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Gresham have uncovered a plethora of stolen items, weapons, drugs and cash from a public storage unit.

Robert Finanders was arrested in connection to the seizure. He faces numerous felony charges with more likely on the way, according to Portland Police.

Inside the storage unit on SE Roberts Drive, officers found a Cadillac Escalade and a Mercedes sedan, three handguns, an AR-15 rifle, body armor, and several boxes of ammunition. They also found more than $2,000 in cash as well as heroin and cocaine.

Finanders, 39, faces multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of body armor, aggravated identity theft and aggravated theft in the first degree.

Investigators are requesting help identifying the owners of the following items:



1 Washer and dryer, still in the boxes

2 boxes with 89 thermostats

4 Mercedes tires

4 Toyo Tires

3 Fire extinguishers

1 Tow rope

1 Air compressor

Tools

Industrial wire

Kicker amps

2 boxes of 8,000 count 6 x 1 ?1/4 inch screws

1 Box of circuit breakers

1 Gun belt with ammo .357

1 Air compressor that said with “Big Red” on it

1 Hydraulic press

2 Air compressors

2 hand trucks

1 Rockford sub-woofer

4 guns

Body armor

Ammo



If anyone has information relating to the property, contact Portland Police at 503-823-4800.