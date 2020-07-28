Police union attorney’s office vandalized overnight

The offices of Aitchison & Vick were vandalized sometime Sunday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The attorneys who represent the Portland Police Association said they are being targeted. They said their offices were vandalized sometime Sunday night.

Windows were broken and the garage was spray painted. Two bricks were found inside the building in Northeast Portland.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with police reform,” said lawyer Will Aitchison as he held up a brick. “This was a brick that was thrown through a window in a law office that’s four miles from downtown that backs up against residences. Is this what we have become in Portland?”

A police report was filed. Police have asked for anyone with information on this incident to call them and report it.