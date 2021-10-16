Police: Upset neighbor ‘aimlessly’ fires gun, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who became upset and started “aimlessly” firing a gun surrendered to authorities Friday night in Corbett, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to MCSO, neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots around 9:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of E Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Rohrbach Road. Police said witnesses informed them 63-year-old Darrell Kessinger had gotten upset about something and started firing a gun.

Police said they evacuated Kessinger’s neighbors to safety and then contacted him by phone to de-escalate the situation.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested “without incident,” police said. Deputies recovered several guns from the property

Kessinger is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.