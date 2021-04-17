Police: Delivery driver involved in deadly shooting in Vancouver

700 block of Waterfront Way in Vancouver on April 17, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department said it was investigating a deadly shooting that happened during a newspaper delivery driver’s route in Vancouver early Saturday.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Waterfront Way around 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. A 35-year-old man had been dropping off newspapers in the area and upon returning to his vehicle after a routine delivery, an adult man was sitting inside the car, according to VPD.

“At some point, the delivery person shoots the person inside the vehicle,” VPD said in a release Saturday. “At this time, it is unknown what precipitated the shooting.”

The man who was shot later died. He has not yet been identified, police said.

The driver had a concealed pistol license, according to VPD.

Ben Campbell, publisher of the The Columbian, confirmed the driver was associated with he newspaper and that the company is ready to assist VPD with the investigation if necessary.

Police have closed off a two-block radius around the crime scene. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.