Police: Vancouver road rage incident ends in drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police are investigating a road rage and drive-by shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening.

Police said the incident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. A man described as being in his late 20s and driving a light blue, 2 door Honda Civic was traveling north on I-205 when he was involved in the alleged road rage incident.

The altercation ended near 7500 Ne 41st Street with the suspect firing multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle, including at least one round hitting the car. The victim was not injured, according to police.

Anyone with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact Vancouver Police Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.