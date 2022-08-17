PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 49-year-old wanted man is in custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at Portland police, prompting them to fire their weapons on Tuesday night, according to officials.

The Portland Police Bureau says the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when officers with Portland’s Focused Intervention Team tried to arrest Robert Connelly near SE Lambert Street and SE 82nd Avenue.

While trying to arrest Connelly, police say he aimed a gun at officers leading them to shoot back. Connelly then barricaded himself inside a nearby building, where members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team coaxed him to peacefully surrender, according to PPB.

Connelly was arrested and charged in the first degree on 3 counts of menacing with a firearm, 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, escape in the second degree and felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously wanted on several federal and state warrants regarding gun crimes and sexual assault.

“Once again, our officers have been put in harm’s way while attempting to keep our community safe,” said East Precinct Commander Erica Hurley. “I’m grateful for their hard work and heroism, and that they get to return safely to their loved ones tonight. I’m also proud that their dedication and vigilance has led to this violent offender being taken off of our streets.”

No one was reportedly hurt in this incident.

PPB’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, however, an internal review will be completed by the PPB before the case is handed off to the Police Review Board. The review board includes members from the community, bureau and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-220929.

This marks the fourth shooting involving a Portland officer in nearly four weeks, with three separate incidents reported during the last week of July.