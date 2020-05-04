Police: Washington porch package thieves dressed as nurses

Crime

Detectives do not believe the women involved are real nurses

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance photos of thieves dressed as nurses. (Courtesy Kennewick Police Department)

KENNEWICK, Wash. (KEPR-TV) — Authorities in Washington state are searching for two women suspected of dressing up as nurses and stealing packages that had been delivered to people’s front porches.

Police in Kennewick asked for the public’s help in solving the thefts from residences in the town in eastern Washington, CBS’ KEPR-TV reports. Detectives do not believe the women involved are nurses, and posted photos of the suspects and a vehicle in hopes someone could identify them.

Kennewick police say in a social media post that the nurses they know only take the vitals of their patients, not their property.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss