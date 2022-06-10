The Sheriff's Office said the man was not an employee of the camp.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement is investigating a report of a man inappropriately touching four female teenage camp counselors, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Purdy of Eugene was charged in relation to a sexual abuse investigation at a camp located in rural Polk County. The investigation was initiated after detectives received a Department of Human Services child welfare report of Purdy, PCSO said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say the victims were a part of a larger group of camp counselors from a charter school located in the Portland metro area.

Purdy was an adult instructor at the camp that was contracted by an outside company, authorities added. PCSO clarified that Purdy was not an employee of the camp itself, and says there is no reason to believe future camp attendees are at any risk from this individual.

When school and camp staff were made aware of the allegations, the sheriff’s office said they acted immediately to implement a safety plan and remove Purdy from the camp.

The camp as well as the school have been cooperative and are assisting in the investigation, the announcement stated.

On Friday, June 3, 2022, Purdy was arraigned on eight counts of sex abuse. Purdy later posted bail and was released from the Polk County Jail.

As part of Purdy’s release, authorities say he is to have no contact with unrelated minors.