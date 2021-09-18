Portland-area man guilty of downloading 10K child porn files

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A Forest Grove man pleaded guilty to encouraging child sex abuse in Washington County Circuit Court this week.

The Forest Grove Police Department tracked child pornography reportedly downloaded by Angel Santana Miranda, 20. Police filed a warrant for his digital devices and discovered more than 10,000 images and videos in an investigation that started in 2019, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

Police also reported finding an extensive chat history between Miranda and teenage girls, which allegedly included plans to meet with at least one child.

The Portland Tribune is a media partner with KOIN 6 News

Miranda pleaded guilty to 12 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and two counts of luring a minor. For those crimes, he will be sentenced at a hearing on Oct. 5.

“Unfortunately, our office prosecutes a great deal of cases involving individuals who are downloading and sharing graphic child sexual abuse material,” Deputy District Attorney Rayney Meisel said in the news release. “What set this case apart, however, was the extremely graphic role-play fantasies he was engaging in with a child, paired with the fact that he had researched flights and travel logistics to get to the child’s out-of-state home.”

Each charge to which Miranda pleaded guilty carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.