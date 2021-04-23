Portland attempted murder suspect arrested in Indianapolis

Dominique Lashawn Greene will be extradited to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man wanted for an attempted murder in Northeast Portland in late February was arrested in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Dominique Lashawn Greene will be extradited to Portland to be booked for the shooting that left one person seriously wounded in the Argay Terrace neighborhood on February 28, Portland police said.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team worked with Indianapolis police to find and arrest Greene. The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503.823.0400.

Greene will likely face charges of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.