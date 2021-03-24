Portland attempted murder suspect remains at large

Marquise Brazile, 20, is 5-feet-9, about 180 pounds

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Marquise Brazile is wanted and accused of attempted murder following a shooting in North Portland, March 4, 2021. (MCSO/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man is still being sought for an attempted murder and other charges that happened in Portland in early March.

Marquise Djuan Brazile is wanted in connection with a shooting near North Houghton Street and North Dwight Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. on March 4. One person was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

One suspect, Claud J. Pierce, ran into a garage and was arrested after a lengthy standoff.

Brazile remains at large.

In the past Brazile has been convicted of assaulting a public safety officer, burglary, assault and robbery. He is described as a 5-foot-9 Black man, weighing about 180 pounds. If you see him, do not approach — but call 911 immediately.

In 2019, Brazile and another teen were arrested and charged in an incident where a bullet was fired into a car in Northeast Portland.

At that time Brazile was 18 and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

