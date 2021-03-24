Portland attempted murder suspect remains at large

Marquise Brazile is wanted and accused of attempted murder following a shooting in North Portland, March 4, 2021. (MCSO/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man is still being sought for an attempted murder and other charges that happened in Portland in early March.

Marquise Djuan Brazile is wanted in connection with a shooting near North Houghton Street and North Dwight Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. on March 4. One person was seriously wounded but is expected to recover.

One suspect, Claud J. Pierce, ran into a garage and was arrested after a lengthy standoff.

Brazile remains at large.

In the past Brazile has been convicted of assaulting a public safety officer, burglary, assault and robbery. He is described as a 5-foot-9 Black man, weighing about 180 pounds. If you see him, do not approach — but call 911 immediately.

In 2019, Brazile and another teen were arrested and charged in an incident where a bullet was fired into a car in Northeast Portland.

At that time Brazile was 18 and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.