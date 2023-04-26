The bodies of 3 people were discovered in a car at the intersection of N. Foss Avenue and Foss Court in Portland, March 25, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help solving a triple homicide after a North Portland shooting in late March left two teenagers and a 20-year-old dead.

On March 25 around 12:20 p.m. near North Foss Court and North Foss Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau says several suspects fired multiple rounds into a vehicle – killing 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, 19-year-old Babu Daudi and 20-year-old Patrick Johnson.

When North Precinct officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, not far from the Charles Jordan Community Center, the three victims were already dead.

Witnesses reported that the suspects ran from the scene to a parked vehicle to flee the area.

“Every homicide that we respond to is significant, but anytime we have something like this, where we have multiple victims, it just adds to the urgency,” PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said. “Anytime you have people who are willing to fire guns in our neighborhoods, there’s a pretty significant risk and pretty significant concern on our part.”

The bodies of 3 people were discovered in a car at the intersection of N. Foss Avenue and Foss Court in Portland, March 25, 2023 (KOIN)

The bodies of 3 people were discovered in a car at the intersection of N. Foss Avenue and Foss Court in Portland, March 25, 2023 (KOIN)

The bodies of 3 people were discovered in a car at the intersection of N. Foss Avenue and Foss Court in Portland, March 25, 2023 (PPB)

A memorial has grown with balloons, flowers and candles since its creation over the weekend, after a broad daylight shooting on Saturday resulted in the deaths of two teens and one 20-year-old in North Portland. March 29, 2023. (KOIN)

In a statement, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said: “This shooting in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood is another tragic example of how gun violence can affect our community terribly.”

The chief said he was also briefing Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler about the shooting and encouraged any witnesses to come forward.

The shooting also prompted a response from Mayor Wheeler who said in a statement:

“The murder of three people over the weekend is still an active investigation and we continue

to seek information from the public to bring justice to those impacted by this tragedy. As such,

we are limited in the information we are able to provide at this time. My team and I have been

in regular communication with the Portland Police Bureau and our public safety partners. We

have deployed additional police personnel from the Enhanced Community Safety Team,

Homicide Unit & Focused Intervention Team to investigate and provide further assistance. Staff from the Office of Violence Prevention and outreach partners continue to meet with those who have been impacted by this violence. We have also redeployed street level outreach teams to connect with community members and interrupt further safety disruptions.”

The Office of Violence Prevention released a statement explaining they have been working with culturally specific organizations to provide wrap-around services for the families affected by the shooting.

OVP furthered, “OVP recognizes these services alone are not enough to address the root causes of gun violence in our community. There is demand, now more than ever, to keep street level

outreach and violence prevention programs funded.”

Community members, and the group Better Portland, organized a rally on April 15 to stop the violence.

Anyone with information about the case to contact PPB Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0889 or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0466.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.