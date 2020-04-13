Portland bank robbing suspect nabbed in Maryland

Bank of the West, 419 NW Broadway in Portland (Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of robbing 3 Portland banks within 40 minutes in February was arrested in Maryland and is now awaiting extradtion to Oregon.

John W. Lubow is accused of robbing the Bank of the West in Northwest Portland, the OnPoint Community Credit Union on West Burnside and the HomeStreet Bank in Northwest Portland one after the other on February 14, the FBI said in a release.

In each case, he allegedly said he had a weapon.

The 55-year-old was arrested by police in Ann Arundel County, Maryland last week.