Portland boy, 5, dies from blunt force trauma

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 5-year-old boy was determined to be a homicide, continuing a Portland police investigation that began February 5, authorities said Thursday.

The Family Services Division was assigned the case that day after police were called to the hospital where the boy was being treated. The initial investigation learned the boy was hurt in his home in the 300 block of NE 141st Avenue, officials said.

The boy died 5 days later. An autopsy on February 16 determined he was killed by blunt force trauma.

The investigation is ongoing and police have released no further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033 or Detective Joseph Corona at 503.823.0508.

