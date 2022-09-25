PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman suspected of being involved in a Portland burglary and car theft was arrested by Clark County deputies after numerous hit-and-run reports in the Hockinson area.

Erika Lynn McClung surrendered to deputies just before they were going to use spike strips to stop the vehicle, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The Clark County incident began around 10:50 a.m. when 5 different people called 911 to report a reckless driver involved in the hit-and-runs heading east from NE 99th Street and Highway 99, authorities said.

Deputies confirmed the vehicle was stolen but not yet entered into the databases and spotted the vehicle in the Hockinson area driving “directly toward a group of people walking on NE 192nd.”

Officials said McClung stopped the car and surrendered. She was booked into the Clark County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Jail records show she’s expected in court Monday.

Details of the Portland burglary are unclear at this time. Charges in Portland are pending, authorities said.