Portland church vandalized twice, may be bias crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The vandalism that struck the Hillsdale Community Church in Portland twice in the past 3 days is being investigated as a potential bias crime.

Officers went to the church at 6948 SW Capitol Highway early Sunday morning, police said said, after the church was vandalized by paint on its doors and building. Then just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, a brick was thrown through the window.

Portland police said “the content and nature of the vandalism” led to the investigation into bias crimes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact PPB Detective Jeff Sharp at 503.823.9773 or Detective Shaye Samora, 503.823.0768.