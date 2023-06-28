PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland drug dealer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for the fatal fentanyl overdose of a Hillsboro man in 2021, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.

Authorities said 40-year-old David Weaver was sentenced to 150 months in prison with five years’ supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

As part of his plea deal, he agreed a sentencing enhancement that his fentanyl distribution resulted in the death of the Hillsboro victim.

On Feb. 3, 2021, the parents of a 25-year-old man — who was not identified — found their son dead in their home after he took a counterfeit Oxycodone pill that contained fentanyl, according to officials.

Less than three weeks later, authorities said they uncovered a four-person drug ring, whose dealing led to the man’s death.

Investigators said Weaver bought the counterfeit pills from a drug trafficker who transported the pills from California to Oregon. Weaver re-sold the pills to others, including those who gave the pills to the Hillsboro victim, the Oregon DOJ said.

On Feb. 18, 2021, investigators used a seized cell phone to arrange the purchase of 100 fentanyl pills from Weaver who they arrested on the way to the meeting location, authorities said. After searching Weaver’s car, authorities seized more than 900 fentanyl pills, about 3.5 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of heroin, a 9mm handgun, a shotgun with an obliterated serial number and over $22,000 in cash, the Oregon DOJ said.

Five days later, investigators arrested Weaver’s supplier, identified as 30-year-old Gerardo Corrales-Aragon. Officials said his place of residence is unknown because he was leaving a Portland hotel at the time of his arrest.

A federal grand jury in Portland returned a 13-count indictment on March 16, 2021, charging Corrales-Aragon and three others with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and other related offenses.

Corrales-Aragon pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and agreed to the same sentencing agreement as Weaver on March 6, 2023. Corrales-Aragon was sentenced to 150 months in prison with five years’ supervised release on June 9, 2023.