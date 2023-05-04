PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland father is accused of murder after his four-year-old son died from “suspicious injuries,” the Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday.

Officers were called to the Piedmont neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to help paramedics with a case involving an unconscious child that had endured “significant trauma,” police said.

The four-year-old boy was rushed to Legacy Emanuel Hospital where he ultimately died, prompting a response from the PPB Child Abuse Team and Homicide Unit.

The boy’s father, 19-year-old Marquavious Ware, was arrested and booked on charges for second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773; or Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0405. Reference case number 23-114972.

PPB said the child’s identity and cause and manner of death will be confirmed by a medical examiner.