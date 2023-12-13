PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a teen who died by overdose.

In a federal court hearing Wednesday, 20-year-old Tanner Welsh pleaded guilty to the case which was related to the fatal overdose of a 17-year-old Portland resident, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Welsh will be sentenced in March 2024 for one count of distributing fentanyl to a person under the age of 21, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison and may include a $2 million fine and six years of supervised release.

Following his arrest in January by Homeland Security agents, in which officials say Welsh admitted to selling fentanyl and Xanax to the deceased teen, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted him on February 8. He was later charged with distributing fentanyl to a person under the age of 21.

The original incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2022, in which Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a fatal overdose of the teen. Police located several small blue pills near the teen’s body, suspected to be counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. An autopsy later confirmed the teen died from fentanyl poisoning.

Welsh’s plea agreement will include paying full restitution to a designated family member of the deceased teen, per the court’s order.