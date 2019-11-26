Portland Fire announces arrest in 4-alarm inferno

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested, accused of setting the 4-alarm blaze that burned down multiple buildings in August of this year, Portland Fire and Rescue announced on Monday.

The fire department said Allen Singerhouse is suspected of starting the fire near Northeast 85th and Siskiyou Street on August 26, 2019. The fire destroyed a townhouse, a gym, and dozens of cars.

Singerhouse was arrested, he now faces multiple arson charges, according to court documents. He is also accused of starting other fires.

A 4-alarm fire destroyed buildings and damaged homes in Northeast Portland on August 26, 2019. (Courtesy Wyatt Chapman)

Portland Fire and Rescue has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. where several speakers will discuss the case.

KOIN 6 News will bring you those updates.