Portland Fire medic hit by protester with slingshot, police say

Items Portland police seized from a protester who is accused of hitting a Portland Fire and Rescue medic with a ball bearing from a sling shot. July 13, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Fire and Rescue medic was struck by a ball bearing from a slingshot while in the area of demonstrations in downtown Portland early Monday morning, said Portland police.

Police said the ball bearing came from a demonstrator who had a “wrist rocket” near SW 3rd and Main Street. The metal ball hit the medic in the side of their chest.

“Fortunately, the medic suffered only bruising,” said police.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Bates, was later arrested that same morning. Police said at the time of the arrest he was armed with a crowbar and officers used less-lethal force to take him into custody.

Police said a number of other items were seized from the man, including a switchblade, two slingshots and slingshot ammunition, flares, spray paint, and “items believed to be pyrotechnics.”

Bates faces charges of third-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Later Monday morning, police reported that officers detained a 12-year-old boy after witnesses said he was “adding accelerates to a fire at the site where the Elk statue used to stand.” Police said the child was later released to his mother and the reckless burning charge was referred to juvenile services.