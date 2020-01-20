‘Foam-tipped projectile’ stops ‘uncooperative’ gun suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of threatening a Southwest Portland food cart operator with a gun surrendered after police fired a “less-lethal foam tipped projectile” at him late Sunday night.

Dominique Mann allegedly threatened the food cart operator, shot the gun into the air and then was uncooperative when police arrived at SW 2nd and Oak. The incident began around 10:20 p.m. right before officers were called to the food cart.

The suspect walked away before police arrived but came back about 30 minutes later, police said. When officers confronted him, Mann was allegedly uncooperative and tried to walk away. That’s when the foam-tipped projectile was fired.

The 25-year-old surrendered and now faces theft and menacing charges, along with 4 separate gun charges. A loaded, stolen .40 caliber handgun was found in his pocket, police said. The gun will be sent for further analysis.