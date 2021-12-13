Portland gang member guilty of felony gun charge

Moore faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A federal jury found a Portland man affiliated with the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang guilty on December 10, 2021, for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Kneko Tyray Moore.

On April 17, 2020, Portland Police Bureau received calls about an “unruly gathering” of about 20 people at the Lone Fir Cemetery in Southeast Portland– violating Gov. Brown’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order. According to police, callers reported the group was having a barbecue and playing loud music.

An undercover officer saw Moore and other members of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang at the gathering – six of which, including Moore, were on supervision for felony weapons convictions, officials said.

Once police cars were on the scene, Moore reportedly left the scene in a black sedan.

Two officers from PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team pulled over Moore. Authorities said Moore was “visibly nervous and trembling,” and agitated as police impounded his car and was placed under arrest for interfering with an officer.

Officers said they found a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol on the passenger floorboard of Moore’s car.

Moore was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland on October 6, 2020, for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Officials said Moore faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release.

Moore will be sentenced April 11, 2022.

PPB and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case.