Kneko Moore, 34, a member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang, was sentenced to 77 months in prison.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland gang member was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities said.

Kneko Moore, 34, a member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang, received a 77-month sentence and three years of supervised release.

Court documents say that on April 17, 2020, PPB received multiple calls about an “unruly” gathering taking place at the Lone Fir Cemetery in SE Portland. Approximately 20 people were holding a BBQ and playing loud music, according to callers. It was later discovered that the gathering was a memorial party for Patrick Kimmons, a former Rollin’ 60s Crips gang member who had been shot and killed by police in September of 2018. Two Portland officers were later cleared of wrongdoing in the Kimmons shooting.

According to officials, an undercover officer spotted Moore, as well as other gang members at the gathering — six of which were on federal supervision following felony weapons convictions, including Moore.

When police arrived at the scene, Moorse left the gathering, got into a black sedan and drove away after nearly hitting a tree and an unmarked police car, authorities said.

Moore was pulled over by officers after he nearly struck another vehicle. Police reported that Moore was “visibly nervous and trembling,” and was frustrated when the officers impounded his car and arrested him for interfering with an officer. A loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a chambered round was found after officers searched the car, authorities said.

Moore was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 6, 20202, charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was found guilty on Dec. 10, 2021, after a four-day trial.