Portland hit-run victim dies 2 weeks later, suspect sought

Faustino Jurado was hit while using a mobility scooter in a crosswalk

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A pickup suspected to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, April 11, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died nearly two weeks after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

Faustino Jurado, 47, was in a mobility scooter when he was hit in the crosswalk at NE 122nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street shortly after 5 p.m. on April 11, the Portland Police Bureau said. Jurado was taken to a hospital with what were thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned on April 24 that Jurado had died.

The hit-and-run driver left the scene and has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Investigations Officer Garrett Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.5070.

Portland has seen 23 traffic deaths so far this year, marking a 56% increase since this time last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

