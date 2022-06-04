PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court and must serve 30 years before he’s eligible for parole.

James opened fire at a passing Dodge Durango from a few feet away in the October 2018 shooting near the Moda Center. James contended he saw someone in the Durango with a gun and fired in self-defense.

But Circuit Judge Kathleen M. Dailey said James fired at the vehicle as it drove away.

After the shooting two men and a woman arrived at two different hospitals with gunshot wounds. The woman and one of the men were both hurt in the shooting, while the other man — Markell Jones — was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators at the time said the woman was likely not an intended target in the shooting.

Thirteen shell casings were found at the scene that matched the gun officials found on James, PPB said.

