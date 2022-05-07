PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested at KPTV on Saturday for his alleged role in arsons and vandalism at a synagogue and mosque within the last week.

Michael E. Bivins went to the KPTV studios in Beaverton and demanded to talk with a reporter, police said. Beaverton police responded to the TV station and in coordination with PPB arrested him.

Bivins, 34, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 2 counts of arson (both felonies) and 3 counts of criminal mischief (two of which are felonies.)

A window at Congregation Shir Tikvah in Northeast Portland was damaged by a vandal, April 30, 2022 (PPB)

On April 30, Congregation Shir Tikvah on NE Sandy Boulevard had a broken window. Two days later, Congregation Beth Israel was tagged with graffiti. The next day the Muslim Community Center of Portland was damaged in an arson. And on May 4, Congregation Beth Israel was once again damaged, this time when a rock was thrown through the library window.

Friday, authorities connected a suspect to all the incidents.

Police were able to connect footage of the vandalism suspect to the same person captured on video at the Muslim Community Center, pouring a substance on the mosque and lighting it on fire.

The suspect was wearing maroon pants that taper, black dress shoes and a black backpack with a large buckle. He was also carrying a blue Wal-Mart grocery bag with pictures of blueberries on it.

This person is suspected of a mosque arson and damage at synagogues in Portland, May 6, 2022 (PPB)

The investigation continues.

The surveillance footage can be viewed here, and authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at 503.823.3408.