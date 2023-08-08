Beaverton police say it is likely that Alvin Ashneel Prasad abused others.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A physician’s assistant was indicted for sex abuse Friday after an investigation into his inappropriate behavior during a medical exam, according to Beaverton police.

Investigators say 34-year-old Alvin Ashneel Prasad of Portland was charged with sex abuse in the second and third degree after a 19-year-old female patient reported “inappropriate and unnecessary” actions during a procedure in July.

Prasad worked for a Beaverton-area medical provider, and police say he could have more victims “based on the nature of [his] actions.”

Detectives encourage anyone who has had an inappropriate interaction with Prasad to contact the Beaverton Police Department via Washington County’s dispatch line at 503-526-2281.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.