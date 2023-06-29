Sean William Clark, 53, was arrested Tuesday June 27, after authorities said he attempted to lure a child online (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he attempted to lure a minor online.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect responded to a post online from an undercover detective pretending to be a 15-year-old girl.

During exchanges, officials said the suspect claimed to be a man between the ages of 36 and 44.

After finally agreeing to meet in person, the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Sean William Clark, showed up at a meeting place in Clackamas where authorities said he was taken into custody without incident.

Clark was booked and faces charges including luring a minor online and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office shared that Clark is already a registered sex offender due to an incident in Washington in 2016 where he met with a 14-year-old girl to have sex in his car.

Authorities believe there could be other victims and anyone with information about Clark is asked to contact police at 503-723-4949 and reference case number 23-953287.