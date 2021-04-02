Portland man accused in Gresham road rage hate crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A Portland man faces a first-degree hate crime charge after police say he followed a couple to their Gresham hotel, mouthing threats and a racial slur used against Black people.

Trevor James Hertz, 27, of Northeast Portland, faces charges of first-degree bias crime — commonly known as a hate crime — as well as unlawful use of a weapon and attempt to commit second-degree assault, according to court records.

On Monday, March 29, a husband and wife called the Gresham Police Department, saying the driver of a blue SUV had attempted to hit their vehicle multiple times and trailed them to their hotel, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Court.

The affidavit says the suspect driver was later identified by police and the victim as Hertz.

When the couple pulled over, Hertz allegedly said “You f—ing slow (racial slur)” and began driving in “erratic circles” in the hotel parking lot, court docs report.

“Hertz was yelling ‘I’m about to f–k you all up’ and ‘You about to die tonight,'” the affidavit says. Hertz allegedly drove his vehicle toward the husband after he stepped out the vehicle, forcing him to jump back in their truck, the affidavit says.

The husband eventually grabbed a ladder off his truck and threw it through Hertz’s rear window, per the document.

Hertz was released from the downtown Portland jail on March 30, records say.