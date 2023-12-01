Authorities say Nasir “Noni” Overton, 20, faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison if convicted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man accused of dealing fentanyl-laced pills that caused the fatal overdose of a 15-year-old girl in September has been arrested, the Portland Police Bureau announced Friday.

Authorities say Nasir “Noni” Overton, 20, sold two counterfeit Oxycodone pills to the teen’s friend in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Going Street.

On Sept. 20, police say the girl took the pill and “fell unconscious almost immediately.” A friend called 911 and used CPR until paramedics arrived, but she fell into a coma and died in the hospital four days later.

Investigators arrested Overton on Thursday, Nov. 30. According to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office, he faces one count each of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

If convicted, officials say Overton faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

