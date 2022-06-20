This man, believed to be Kevin Goldsby, is accused of robbing the Advantis Credit Union in Portland in April 2022 (Court documents)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tracking device included in money stolen from a Portland credit union helped the FBI arrest one man suspected of 2 separate heists.

Kevin Louis Goldsby allegedly robbed the Beneficial State Bank on NE Martin Luther King Boulevard on the morning of August 16, 2021. He is also believed to have held up the Advantis Credit Union on NE 15th Avenue shortly after noon on April 15, 2022.

Investigators said the robber in both used similar techniques, showing a note to a teller and demanding money.

In the first one, the robber walked directly to the teller and handed a note that read, “This is a robbery, give me all large bills.” That teller only had $300 in her drawer, and the robber “became agitated” and knocked over a chair while moving to another teller.

The robber fled north. Portland police officers found a thumbprint on the note and connected that print to Goldsby.

This man, believed to be Kevin Goldsby, is accused of robbing the Beneficial State Bank in Portland in August 2021 (Court documents)

At the credit union, Goldsby allegedly pulled out a piece of paper that read, “This is a robbery” and held it up on the glass divider for the teller to read.

“Goldsby told the victim teller he had a guy watching and he would do something if the victim teller alerted anyone,” the probable cause document said.

The teller handed the robber — described as a Black man, about 5-feet-6 and 150 pounds and missing all his front teeth — a stack of $20 bills, a total of $300. But in that stack was a tracking device.

The tracking device led investigators directly to Goldsby’s apartment in Northeast Portland.

After more investigation, Goldsby was arrested June 1. He now faces 2 felony counts of bank robbery. He made his first appearance in federal court on June 14

A man accused of robbing two Portland banks was arrested June 1 by the FBI and made his first appearance in federal court last week.