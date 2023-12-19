PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 100 laptops and dozens of other electronics were recovered in a weeks-long burglary investigation by the Portland Police Bureau, with a suspect being arrested, officials said.

The 51-year-old Kevin D. Williams of Portland was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on four counts of second-degree burglary, police said.

The investigation began in late August when police responded to reports of a burglary at a business on North Mississippi Avenue, in which investigators determined a laptop and tablet were stolen. Soon, several other burglaries were reported to police over two months by other businesses on North Mississippi Avenue, with dozens of electronics being taken, police said.

Officers identified Williams as the suspect after working with the impacted Boise Neighborhood businesses during the investigation. A search warrant was executed at a home in the 8700 block of North Delaware Avenue on Monday. More than 120 laptops were recovered by officers collecting evidence, according to PPB.

Police said the case remains under investigation and that anyone who has information is urged to email detectives through their crime tips address and reference case number 23-290763.