Portland man admits 2 dozen crimes over one year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man pleaded guilty to 2 dozen crimes over a year-long period that included chasing strangers with a knife and throwing rocks through windows.

Joeway Umang Ngiratrang will spend 6 years, 8 months in prison after the sentence was handed down, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

In February 2018, Ngiratrang was told to stop smoking on the property at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital. He then pulled out a knife and threatened the security guard.

The next two incidents happened in within a month of each other, beginning in December 2018. Ngiratrang had a knife while he was chasing a man who dropped his keys. The victim got away but found his car vandalized and items stolen from inside the car when he went back to get it.

When he went back to Good Samaritan Hospital on January 4 security guards told him to leave. Ngiratrang picked up a bottle and then a large rock and threw it at the security guards. He left the hospital and then attacked a person who was standing outside a bar. That person managed to run away, but Ngiratrang picked up some rocks and threw them. The victim ran into a condo for shelter, but Ngiratrang continued to throw rocks at the condo, breaking multiple windows and causing more than $1000 damage.

Less than 2 weeks later, he walked up to 2 people at random, pulled out a knife and threatened to kill them as he chased them.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy DA Nathan Vasquez said the “sentence takes into account significant aggravating factors and it protects the community from future harm.”

Ngiratrang pleaded guilty to 8 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 4 counts of burglary, 3 counts of menacing, 2 counts of attempted assault, 4 counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of 1st-degree criminal mischief, 2nd-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.