Portland man arrested in ongoing child predator sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another man was arrested Monday as part of Washington County’s ongoing child predator sting.

Monday, Matthew Compton was arrested after he allegedly took the MAX from Portland to Hillsboro to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl — across the street from the sheriff’s office.

Matthew Compton, December 9, 2019 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Compton, 31, was booked for online child sexual corruption and luring a minor.

Just 5 days ago, 2 Washington men were arrested in Oregon on similar charges.

Since officials began this effort in July, they said a total of 18 men have been arrested, including Compton.

