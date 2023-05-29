PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Guns, silencers and ammunition were seized after Portland police awakened a man slumped over behind the wheel of running car Saturday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. that night, officers checked on the man whose car was near the intersection of NE Killingsworth and 48th, police told KOIN 6 News. Patrol cars boxed the driver’s car in to keep him from lurching forward once he was awakened.
But as officers checked on the man — later identified as Devante Jermain Zimmerly — they noticed a handgun in his waistband. Authorities said they backed away and used a PA system to wake him up.
Zimmerly complied with the officers and was taken into custody. Officials said they also found two rifles and two shotguns in the car.
The 28-year-old was booked for 3 counts of unlawful possession of machine guns, short-barreled guns and silencers — all felonies — plus 4 misdemeanor counts of possession of a loaded gun in a public place.
He remains in the Multnomah County Jail at this time.