An AMR ambulance responds to a scene in Portland, May 28, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was “beaten severely” remains hospitalized with an unknown prognosis while his alleged attacker sits in the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the Raven Apartments, 340 SE 148th Avenue, Portland police told KOIN 6 News. A caller said a person was threatening family members with a knife.

When officers arrived, authorities said, the suspect — identified as Pleasant R. Haruo — ran from them. During the search for Haruo officers found the injured man and moved him to another spot, where he was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Haruo, 37, was later found inside his apartment, then booked into the county jail on 2 domestic violence charges: felony assault and misdemeanor menacing.

No further information is available at this time.