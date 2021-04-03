Portland man catches bike theft suspect on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland man is frustrated after having two bikes taken from him within a span of just six months.

Adam Keller said on Wednesday morning, his brand new bike was taken from a supposedly secure bike room in his apartment building.

That morning, he was walking his daughter to school when he noticed a bike lock sitting nicely on the wall near Movie Madness Video on Southeast Belmont Street.

“I thought, this looks super familiar,” he said. “I have one just like that.”

Sure enough, when Keller got home, he found his bike missing from the bike room.

“It looked almost empty,” he said. “It was wall to wall bikes and it seemed like there were a bunch missing.”

This time, however, he was able to get footage of the suspect in action from a security camera in his car.

The suspect can be seen carrying tools to cut the locks on the bike.

Keller said he doesn’t expect to see his bike ever again, but wants the footage to serve as a warning to others to keep their bikes safe.

“It’s frustrating that this is happening to us again, but now that there is footage, I am not letting it rest,” he said.